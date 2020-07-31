“Zap! the Art of Brad Hudson!” at Main Street Gallery

This Fall look for something eye-popping and new at Main Street Gallery. The colorful, action-packed comic art of Eastern Shore artist Brad Hudson will be front and center in a show called “Zap! the Art of Brad Hudson!”. As MSG’s guest artist for September and October, his work will be shown alongside the paintings, prints, sculptures, photographs, textiles, jewelry and ceramics of the 11 gallery members. For this show, Hudson, a prolific artist who publishes his comic art under the moniker of Coldstream Studios will be partnering with RAR Brewing, a well-known craft beer establishment in Cambridge, to have one of his comic drawings appear on a beer release. Check MSG’s website or FB page for upcoming details.

During his career Hudson has developed numerous characters including Draxx (with Chris Harrington), Rocket Girl and Dark Crusader. In 2015 his work was seen by the Star Wars brand manager of Topps Trading cards and the result was over 4000 sketch cards to be distributed internationally. Hudson also does illustrations for other Topps Licenses including AMC’s “The Walking Dead”, “Stranger Things” and “Mars Attack”. He is under contract with Upperdeck and Fleer too, to create a trading card series based on Agent Carter of SHIELD, X-Man, Spider-Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor Ragnarok and Avengers Infinity War under the Marvel Comics license. Adding to his impressive portfolio, Hudson will also be creating sketch cards for Fox’s TV series, the X-Files. He’s also been invited to do a Star Wars illustration to be reproduced as a base card for the iconic Galaxy series.

In addition to his work as a comic artist, Hudson has been an art instructor at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore for the past 18 years and has participated in numerous national comic book conventions with his students. He currently exhibits his work locally, nationally and internationally.

“In the past five years I’ve completed well over 4000 illustrations,” says the artist. “It’s taught me to be timely and flexible. I’ve explored a variety of materials and processes to adapt to the changing card stock and keep my work fresh. Time management and scheduling have become major priorities!”

“ZAP, the Art of Brad Hudson” will open at the Main Street Gallery, 518 Poplar St., on September 4 and run through October 24. Current hours of operation are Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 8 pm or by appointment at 410-330-4659. Online shopping is also available at the gallery’s new website: mainstgallery.net. Please check the website or Facebook page (facebook.com/MainStGallery) or call (410-330-4659) for updates on changes to open hours as the Covid-19 situation evolves. The gallery is taking all sanitary precautions to ensure the safety of its visitors and is complying with the governor’s order to wear masks and require all visitors to do the same.

Main Street Gallery is the only artist owned and operated Artist Cooperative in Cambridge and is currently looking at the work of prospective members. For membership information call them or visit their website. You can also like them on Facebook.