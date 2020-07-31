MSCF Calls for Award Nominations

Mid-Shore Community Foundation is currently accepting nominations for its annual awards which recognize individuals and organizations for outstanding achievements in philanthropy.

All nominations will be reviewed/determined by an internal selection committee and awards will be presented at the Foundation’s Annual Report to the Community and Awards Celebration on November 20, 2020, 8:30 AM, online via Zoom.

Nomination forms must be received electronically, and the submission deadline is August 15, 2020.

The nomination form, along with additional information about the awards, is available on the Foundation’s website (https://www.mscf.org/annual-awards).

For additional information, contact Buck Duncan, President of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, wduncan@mscf.org or (410) 820-8175, Ext. 100.