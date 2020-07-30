David T. Caines, CPA as the Kent County CARES Business Consultant

The Kent County Commissioners are pleased to announce the selection of the firm David T. Caines, CPA as the Kent County CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act) Business Consultant, made possible through the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) in the CARES Act. The CARES Act has resulted in business recovery and sustainability programs from Federal, State, and local government partners to aid businesses in navigating the challenges posed from the pandemic.

The firm is comprised of partners David Caines, CPA and Erin Caines, PMP. David and Erin’s role will be to assist Kent County businesses in utilizing available resources including the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan programs; State of Maryland loans and grants, Kent County sponsored grants, and private economic development opportunities.

David started his own practice in 1995, focusing on all areas of individual and small business taxation. David obtained his CPA license in 2002. Over the years, his firm has expanded its services to include bookkeeping, accounting and payroll processing. In 2019, he acquired Charles H. Thornton, CPA in Brunswick MD to expand his business footprint into Frederick County. David retired from the Federal Government in 2019 after a 28-year career in financial management. David provides holistic financial advisement and taxation strategy for his clients. He is a member of the Maryland Association of Certified Public Accountants (MACPA) as well as the Association of International Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

Erin founded Caines Consulting Group LLC in 2019 to provide management consulting services with a customer service driven focus. She has worked extensively in both the private sector and federal government and has been part of several business process improvement projects that have resulted in significant organizational resource conservation and process improvement. She has received numerous professional awards for her outstanding work in the Federal Government. Erin focuses on client relations, business development, strategy, and office operations. She also assists in the preparation and review of individual tax returns.

We are excited to welcome David and Erin as part of the economic development community and are confident their knowledge and expertise will ensure the Kent County business community remains strong. Recognizing that long term financial management experience is a great asset to economic development, the Department of Economic Development looks forward to partnering with them.