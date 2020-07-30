Ask Irma: COVID-19 and Social Isolation

Beyond the physical threats of COVID-19, the one that many people are experiencing, particularly those of a certain age, is the profound sense of aloneness and social isolation.

Feeling trapped in one’s home, and missing family and friends, seniors are increasingly confronting the symptoms and the realities loneliness on a scale never seen before the coronavirus crisis began last spring.

Given these circumstances, the frequent question asked of Irma Toce, CEO of Londonderry on the Tred Avon, is how to keep active in this strange time of COVID-19 for seniors as well as their adult children.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about Londonderry on the Tred Avon please go here.