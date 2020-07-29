Summer Hoops with Dominic Harris

Even before rounding the corner to the basketball court behind Kent County Middle School you hear the characteristic thumping of basketballs: lots of them.

Welcome to 4th Quarter Grind, a summer training camp for basketball enthusiasts.

Each evening at 6pm, Dominic Harris works with 20 Kent youths of all ages to help them hone their basketball skills. From basic ball-handling to creating a game-ready mind-set, Harris moves through the practices like a seasoned coach, readying the players for their next county game.

Self-funded, the training program is open to anyone with interest in the sport.

“We had a great tournament session in DC two weeks ago. It’s important for these kids to see the wider world outside of Kent County,” he says.

Harris says he’s been playing basketball since he was a kid. “I was inspired by my younger brother. His consistency and his dedication to work out every day motivated me.”

His love for basketball and recognition that Kent County needed more youth activities led Harris and his brother to start a basketball training group in 2008. Over the years they tried out different names and settled on 4th Qtr Grind three years ago. Since then, and especially during COVID-19, the young coach has seen interest grow exponentially.

“We try to practice every day. If it’s not raining, we’re training,” Harris says.

Harris sees basketball training as a template for life. “I watched my brother develop skills in training that applied to work ethics in life. Life can be hard, but learning some basic skills like working with others, trust, and commitment, can get you there.”

At the end of the day, Harris sums up his sense of satisfaction by watching a young player being able to accomplish something that he could do at the beginning of the practice session.

“That’s what it’s all about for me,” he says.

For those interested in the training camp, Dominic may be contacted at 4thQtrGrind@gmail. com. To see more visit their Facebook and Instagram pages.