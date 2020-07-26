Weekly Demonstrations to be Held at CBMM

Beginning Friday, July 31, Shipwrights and Apprentices at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels, Md., will be hosting weekly demonstrations of a variety of woodworking and boatbuilding skills on its 18-acre waterfront campus.

Topics for demonstrations, scheduled for Fridays through October, include, but are not limited to, line splicing, making rope fenders, carving traditional nameboards, cutting dovetails and other useful joints, and much more. Presented outside in a wide, open space between CBMM’s Corn Crib and Hooper Strait Lighthouse, each demonstration will begin at 1pm and last from one to three hours. For a full list of upcoming demonstrations, visit cbmm.org/shipyardprograms.

No advance registration is required to attend these weekly demonstrations, which are free for CBMM members and included with the price of general admission for non-members.

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum officially reopened to the public at the end of June, with everyone on campus required to follow the Town of St. Michaels ordinance to wear facial coverings inside buildings at all times and outdoors when within six feet of other guests. For membership contactless entry, please renew or purchase CBMM memberships online at cbmm.org/membership. Additional information on CBMM’s enhanced health and comfort measures and operational changes for reopening can be found at welcome.cbmm.org.