United Way Elects New Board Members

United Way of Kent County has announced the addition of three new Board members for 2020-2021.

Rebecca Murphy is the Principal of RCM Strategic Consulting, with over 25 years of experience in government, community development, nonprofit organizations, and philanthropy focused on economic development and public-private partnerships. She has recently relocated from the Baltimore area to Chestertown.

DeLia Shoge worked in secondary education for seven years in Montgomery, Talbot, and Anne Arundel Counties, after earning a Master’s degree in Leadership in Teaching- Special Education. She will join the faculty of Kent County Middle School in the Fall.

Muriel Cole, a local resident for 24 years, has a Master’s degree in Governmental Administration from George Washington University and is an advocate for seniors. She co-chairs the Kent County Commission on Aging and is a Past-President of Homeports.

They join current Board members Martin Knight, President; Sarah Feyerherm, Vice-President; Glenn Wilson, Past-President; Marilyn Parks, Secretary; Elizabeth Gross, Acting Treasurer; William Harr, Creg Fleetwood, Patricia Dowling, Deirdre LaMotte, Edward Silver, Alison Libshitz, Jean Austin, Sabina Minney, and Nerina Fleegle. Every effort is made to maintain a board that reflects the county’s racial, ethnic, age, religious, and geographic diversity.

The United Way of Kent County strives to improve our community by building partnerships and bringing together diverse stakeholders from 27 agencies to focus on three Impact Areas: Health, Education, and Financial Stability.

The annual fund-raising campaign begins September 1. Donations may be made at any time via the website: unitedwayofkentcounty.org or by mail to United Way of Kent County, P.O. Box 594, Chestertown, MD 21620.