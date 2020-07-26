Kyle Maio, PA, and Kelsey Rosen, AC, NP-BC Join UM Shore Medical Group-Surgery

Kyle Maio, physician assistant, and Kelsey Rosen, nurse practitioner, joined UM Shore Medical Group – Surgery this summer.

Maio, a graduate of Salisbury University, earned his physician assistant certificate in 2019 through the joint program offered by Anne Arundel Community College and the University of Maryland at Baltimore. In the course of that program, he completed clinical rotations with emergency, internal and family medicine, and also in dermatology and surgery.

Maio’s professional experience also includes serving as an orthopedic technician and as a physician assistant in general surgery. He holds multiple licenses and certifications.

Rosen joined UM Shore Medical Group – Surgery after four years at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C., where she served in trauma and acute care surgery and also worked per diem as a nurse practitioner in the hospital’s medical/surgical intensive care unit.

She earned her BS in nursing from Stevenson University in Stevenson, Maryland, and completed her MS in nursing and her nurse practitioner certification in adult gerontology acute care nursing from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. She then completed a one-year advanced practice provider residency at George Washington University Hospital that included rotations in trauma, general and orthopedic surgery; palliative medicine; neurotrauma, medical/surgical and cardiothoracic intensive care; and outpatient surgery.

Rosen holds multiple professional certifications and has presented and published on topics related to trauma nursing.

“We are very pleased to add two talented advanced care practitioners to our practice.Kyle and Kelsey’s skills and experience round out our extremely accomplished surgical team,” said John T. Moon, MD, medical director UM Shore Medical Group-Surgery.

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,500 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.