United Way of Kent County Establishes COVID Emergency Fund

United Way of Kent County has established a COVID 19 Emergency Fund. Agencies responding to pandemic-related community needs are encouraged to apply.

Organizations may address a brief email to the United Way Executive Director (beth@unitedwayofkentcounty.org) describing the emergency need, the agency’s proposed response, and how it will assist Kent County residents. A brief explanation of the amount of funds requested is required.

The opportunity is made possible by using United Way’s established Emergency Fund, augmented by two designated grants: from TRUIST Foundation and the Eastman Foundation. Recipients to date include Community Mediation Upper Shore, the Mid-Shore Council on Family Violence, the Samaritan Group, the Social Action Committee for Racial Justice, and Upper Shore Aging (Meals-on-Wheels) and Farmer’s Wagon.

Priority is given to basic needs of food, housing, and continuation of essential services. Funds will not be provided to replace fund-raising revenue lost due to cancellation of agency events. Priority is given to United Way of Kent County agencies and community coalitions that include one or more Kent County agencies. Requests up to $1,000 receive priority response. Larger requests are considered, but require additional review.

United Way’s annual fund-raising campaign begins September 1. Donations may be made at any time via the website unitedwayofkentcounty,org or by mail to United Way of Kent County, P.O. Box 594, Chestertown, MD 21620.