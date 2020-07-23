The Special Gift of The Benedictine School with Tom Collamore

In one of the most unlikely and most remote locations in the Chesapeake Bay region, The Benedictine School has quietly become a national leader in the training and education of children and young adults with developmental disabilities since 1959. Based in Ridgely’s rural farming community, the Sisters of St. Benedict converted what had been known as a girls school named St. Gertrude’s Academy to answer a unique need for families requiring special attention for their children.

Fast forward to 2020, and Benedictine has not only fulfilled that mission but now serves over 200 individual special need students with an annual budget of $26 million with a multifunctional educational center that includes vocational training and nineteen group homes throughout Maryland’s Upper Shore and Annapolis. With over 425 full and part-time staff, Benedictine also happens to be one of the largest employers on the Shore.

At the helm of Benedictine’s board of directors is Easton’s Tom Collamore, who currently serves as the Counselor to President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce as his day job. With a special needs son himself, Tom has seen firsthand the unique ability of Benedictine to change the lives of its students and their families.

The Spy sat down with Tom via Zoom a few weeks ago to get a better overview of the unique gifts that Benedictine brings to the community at is celebrates its 60th anniversary of service.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about The Benedictine School please go here.