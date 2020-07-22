Spy COVID-19 Daily Update July 22

Key points for today

• Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and State School Superintendent Karen Salmon will hold a news conference at 5 p.m. today to talk about the coronavirus pandemic and the latest information on school reopenings.

• After dropping to 338 on June 25, the 7-day average number of new cases has topped 700 for the past three days.

• The 7-day average of those currently hospitalized, which had dipped just below 400 between July 11-14, now is at 460.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state now tops 80,000; the number of COVID-19 tests conducted in Maryland is just over 1 million.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world has topped 15 million.

• Kent County cases decreased by 3 to 221.

• The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 2.76%.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 80,172, an increase of 627 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 3,276 deaths, 4 were in the last 24 hours.

The Spy obtains information for this chart between 12 and 2 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** For Kent County deaths, The Spy reports its own tally based on the number of state-reported deaths within Kent County facilities and the number of non-facility deaths. For Queen Anne’s County deaths, The Spy reports the total deaths listed on the county’s website. There are discrepancies among state and county statistics concerning total deaths and facility deaths.

Key metrics

• The number of COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Maryland increased by 21 in the last 24 hours.

• There currently are 505 people hospitalized — 368 in acute care and 137 in intensive care.

• Of the 21,021 test results received on July 21, 4.23% were positive; the 7-day average positivity rate was 4.49%.

For additional COVID-19 graphics and links to resources, click here.

Additional information

• A total of 1,000,179 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Maryland. The state reports 702,661 total negative test results.

• Of the state’s 80,172 cases, 11,997 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment; 5,434 have been released from isolation.

The graph below shows the total cases, total ever hospitalized, and total deaths statewide.