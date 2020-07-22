Chestertown Spy Survey #18 Results – Returning to School, Or Not

This week’s Spy Sunday Survey looked at three approaches to the coming school year: 1) students return to the classroom; 2) students participate in a hybrid solution with some classroom time and some remote home learning time; or, 3) students continue to learn from home with online education only.
It turns out, Spy readers who responded with students in school feel a little different than those without students in school. About 1 out of 3 respondents had students in school, so we looked at the two groups separately.
The charts are below, but the largest difference is that 59% of respondents with students favor online learning only, while 36% of those responding without students favor online only.
One would conclude that while the burden of continuing homeschooling is greater, the safety factor remains a dominant concert among readers with students.
You can see the differences in the charts. The first chart show how readers WITH students in school responded:
The second chart shows how readers WITHOUT students in school responded:
