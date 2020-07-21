Poem Warning: Who is in Charge of the Clattering Train

Editor Note: Spy reader Sherwin Markman submitted the following poem from Punch from its October 4, 1890 edition. The poem was made famous by Winston Churchill who often used it to warm Europe about the evils of Nazi Germany before World War Two. Mr. Markham suggests a similar comparison to the Trump administration during COVID-19.

Who is in charge of the clattering train?

The axles creak, and the couplings strain.

Ten minutes behind at the Junction. Yes!

And we’re twenty now to the bad—no less!

At every mile we a minute must gain!

Who is in charge of the clattering train?



Why, flesh and blood, as a matter of course!

You may talk of iron, and prate of force;

But, after all, and do what you can….

Man is in charge of the thundering train!

Man, in the shape of a modest chap

In fustian trousers and greasy cap;

A trifle stolid, and something gruff,

Yet, though unpolished, of sturdy stuff….

Only a Man, but away at his back,

In a dozen cars, on the steely track,

A hundred passengers place their trust

In this fellow of fustian, grease, and dust….

The hiss of steam-spurts athwart the dark.

Lull them to confident drowsiness. Hark!

What is that sound? ‘Tis the stertorous breath

Of a slumbering man—and it smacks of death!

Full sixteen hours of continuous toil

Midst the fume of sulphur, the reek of oil,

Have told their tale on the man’s tired brain,

And Death is in charge of the clattering train!

Those poppy-fingers his head incline

Lower, lower, in slumber’s trance;

The shadows fleet, and the gas-gleams dance

Faster, faster in mazy flight,

As the engine flashes across the night.

Mortal muscle and human nerve

Cheap to purchase, and stout to serve.

Strained too fiercely will faint and swerve.

Over-weighted, and underpaid,

This human tool of exploiting Trade,

Though tougher than leather, tenser than steel.

Fails at last, for his senses reel,

His nerves collapse, and, with sleep-sealed eyes,

Prone and helpless a log he lies!

A hundred hearts beat placidly on,

Unwitting they that their warder’s gone;

A hundred lips are babbling blithe,

Some seconds hence they in pain may writhe.

For the pace is hot, and the points are near,

And Sleep hath deadened the driver’s ear;

And signals flash through the night in vain.

Death is in charge of the clattering train!

Anonymous