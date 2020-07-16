Spy COVID-19 Daily Update July 16

Key points for today

• Kent County cases increased by 3 to 211.

• The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 5.27%.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 75,664, an increase of 648 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 3,215 deaths, 6 were in the last 24 hours.

The Spy obtains information for this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** For Kent County deaths, The Spy reports its own tally based on the number of state-reported deaths within Kent County facilities and the number of non-facility deaths. For Queen Anne’s County deaths, The Spy reports the total deaths listed on the county’s website. There are discrepancies among state and county statistics concerning total deaths and facility deaths.

Key metrics

• The number of COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Maryland decreased by 11 in the last 24 hours.

• There currently are 436 people hospitalized — 299 in acute care and 137 in intensive care.

• Of the 16,891 test results received on July 15, 4.87% were positive; the 7-day average positivity rate was 4.61%.

For additional COVID-19 graphics and links to resources, click here.

Additional information

• A total of 872,832 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Maryland. The state reports 616,865 total negative test results.

• Of the state’s 75,664 cases, 11,687 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment; 5,286 have been released from isolation.

The graph below shows the total cases, total ever hospitalized, and total deaths statewide.