Democratic Club Hosts Social Action Committee for Racial Justice

The public is invited (via Zoom) on Thursday, July 16 to learn about the important work of this great grassroots organization. The speakers will be Paul Tue and Arlene Lee, co-chairs of the Social Action Committee for Racial Justice, who will provide a brief overview of SACRJ and its work over the past 3 years. They will focus specifically on their recent projects – The Feed the Children and Elderly Initiative, policing reforms, and the proposed street murals in Chestertown. Their remarks will be brief to provide plenty of opportunity for questions and discussion.

The meeting will convene around 6:30 pm on July 16 with a brief opportunity for social re-connections, followed by a club business meeting, and the main program starting around 7:00 pm. The meeting will take place via Zoom, and members will receive the link;others please contact Bill Flook (wmflook@gmail.com) for information about how to participate.