Letter to Editor: Democrat and Republican Headquarters Should be Side-by-Side

An immodest proposal…. 

To be bereaved is to be troubled by grief… and often anger. In English it is said the word ‘bereave’ means to deprive of, to despoil, to seize or rob. 

I think it is fair to write that the U.S. is currently a very disunited land… with many (most?) in some stage of bereavement. The political establishment is one demonstration of that disunity, but seems not to grieve and understand. Many of us feel disillusioned, impotent, frustrated, whilst both sides of the political aisle (and many of our fellow citizens) appear to raise the banner that “The end justifies the means”. Is that a statement of moral bankruptcy? Separate but equal? And now “cancel culture”?

BUT… that old saying, “all politics is local” spurs me yet to hope…. And so to my proposal. As our local Republicans and Democrats set up their electoral headquarters  in Chestertown, could they be so bold and courageous as to set up their public offices in the same building, or, in spaces that sit beside one another?… allowing we, the ordinary citizens, to wander from one to the other immediately,  comparing  and contrasting, checking out “truth”, the meaning of words and phrases used, tracking down insidious rumors, and building into our behaviors habits of an authentic assessment of ideas, language, and promises… and surely tempting the political inhabitants of each office to talk to each other, then communicate with each other, and see the virtue in that ancient and noble word, compromise? Language could become common, meaningful, and understandable… rather than being something which currently divides. Yes, we do use the same words and labels, but the meaning and experiences we actually attach to those words are simply very different… and so the question arises, do we actually communicate? A Rand report, “Truth Decay”, stated that this phenomenon contributed to having an electorate that is susceptible to bias, disinformation, and misinformation, and is liable to perpetuate that ‘information’.

Can Republicans and Democrats (or, every potential voter) in 21620 push the national disarray robustly aside, and exercise honest civic discourse (presuming of course all can manage common meaning of the word ‘honest’), and modestly model a beginning Citizens Assembly using common or nearby physical space?

Sincerely… and in hope,

Seán O Connor
Chestertown

Letters to Editor

  1. Sean,

    For a number of years the two parties have had offices next to each other. The Democrats have a permanent, year round office at 357 High Street. During campaign/election season, the Republican office has been next door.
    Everyone is invited to visit the Democratic office each Saturday morning during the hours of the Farmers Market. The office will be open more hours as we move into the fall campaign season. We look forward to discussing ideas, policies, and the different candidates with anyone who wishes to engage in discussion.

    Pam White, chair
    Kent County Democratic Central Committee

    Reply

  2. The Republicans and the Democrats used to set up tents next to each other at the Chestertown farmers market every Saturday. I would go from one tent to the other and talk to the people manning the respective booths. I understand that the farmers market is now not allowing either to participate. What I was told (by someone at the Democrats booth, now set up in front of Dem. HQ up High St. from the market, is that no non-profits are being allowed to be part of the farmers market, in order to exclude “nasty political displays.” This is a big mistake IMHO

    Reply

