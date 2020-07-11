Spy Art Moment: Being Hopeful at Washington and Dover Streets

Early Friday night, a crowd of about one hundred gathered in Thompson Park for the unveiling of two art sculptures by Maine artist Charlie Hewitt entitled “Hopeful” which will be seen on Dover and Washington Street as part of the Hopeful 2020 project.

The Dock Street Foundation and the Mid-Shore Community Foundation are the two major sponsors of Hopeful 2020, which plans to engage citizens to express hope for the future by contributing funds to the Mid-Shore Community Foundation’s Covid-19 Response Fund. Those contributions, in turn, will support nonprofit organizations that provide food, shelter and health services to Talbot County’s underserved residents.

The Talbot Arts Council is so partnering with their encouragement of arts groups to consider new projects in music, fine arts, crafts, poetry, and writing related to the theme of “hope.”

The Spy captured some of Hewitt’s comments regarding the meaning of being hopeful.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about the Mid-Shore Community Foundation Covid-19 Response Fund or make a donation, please go here.