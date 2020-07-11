Letter to Editor: Democratic Club Strongly Denounces Defacement of Trump Signs

As reported in the Kent County News on July 9, several of the large Trump signs now appearing in the county were defaced. These signs were on private property and clearly fall within the free speech rights of Mr. Trump’s supporters. While the Democratic Club of Kent County is committed to removing the President from office in November, we denounce and condemn the defacement or damage of properly displayed political messages.

DCKC also endorses the July 7 statement of the Kent County Democratic Central Committee: “The Democratic Party does not condone defacing signs or otherwise attacking free speech. Recent acts of vandalism against both Trump and Biden signs runs counter to American values and debases our political process.”

Bill Flook

Democratic Club of Kent County