How the Chesapeake Region is Learning to become Antiracists: A Chat with Dr. Ben Kohl

America, particularly after the George Floyd murder, seems to be looking for a recipe that could immediately end America’s racism; a magic pill or sorts that all can take would instantly remove bias, bigotry, and deeply embedded prejudice with a tall glass of cold water.

And while everyone can wish for such a convenient solution, the reality is that overcoming racism, or more precisely, becoming antiracist, will be a complicated process for most white Americans to achieve.

Someone that knows about that challenging process first hand is Dr. Ben Kohl. Beginning with his pioneering work in New York City during the 1990s as a founding member of the Antiracist Alliance and the psychological nature of racism as well as being the Director of Multicultural Practice and Research for Jewish Board of Family and Children’s Services, antiracism has a core discipline for many years.

After returning to the Eastern Shore, he continued his work as Director of Programs for Eastern Shore Psychological Services. And he now serves on the board of Mid-Shore Behavioral Health, Hedgelawn Foundation, Bridges of Worthmore. and, more recently, the Social Action Committee for Racial Justice.

In April, the Spy talked to Ben before the death of George Floyd and the onset of COVID, about the realities and opportunities that come with antiracist training and its possible impact of American culture now eager to rid it’s dark past of prejudice and injustice.

This video is approximately six minutes in length. For more information about antiracism training please go here.