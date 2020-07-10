Kent School Welcomes Moore and Usilton as New Teachers

Nancy Mugele, Head of Kent School announced that two new teachers will join the Kent School faculty. Taylor Moore and Heidi Usilton will join Kent School for the start of the 2020-2021 academic year.

Taylor Moore will be teaching Grades 7/8 Mathematics, as well as serving as the School’s Technology Coordinator. Taylor joins Kent School, most recently from Kent County High School where he has taught Pre-Algebra, Algebra I, Algebra II, and Geometry. Prior to that, he taught 7th Grade Math at Kent County Middle School. Taylor has also served as a technology coordinator, experienced in working with Apple products, as well with the Google platform. A reference noted, “Taylor’s ability to adjust quickly to different situations and present new material in creative ways, helped to ensure that his students were able to comprehend and readily adapt new skills.” Taylor graduated from Washington College with a BA in Economics and holds a Master of Science in Recreation and Sports Science from Ohio University. He has coached both baseball and wrestling at KCHS, and has worked previously for Ripken Baseball. Taylor will be bringing his passion for coaching to Kent School.

Heidi Usilton will be teaching LIttle and Lower School Science. Heidi joins Kent School from Radcliffe Creek School where she has taught Science and Social Studies and, as a department chair, has overseen K-8 science curriculum for 23 years. Heidi is an environmental scientist and Chesapeake Bay enthusiast, and was named the Chesapeake Bay Trust Teacher of the Year 2007. She has taught for many summers at Echo Hill Outdoor School and developed their Little Explorers program for children. Currently, she is the Assistant Director of the Rock Hall Yacht Club summer Sailing School. A former colleague of Heidi’s said she is an “exemplary and inventive teacher who brings discovery and creativity to her work.” Heidi holds a Bachelor of Science in Education from Georgia Southern University where she majored in Middle Grades with concentrations in Science and Art.

Mugele said, “Along with all members of the Kent School faculty this summer, Taylor and Heidi will become Google Educator Certified at Level One. They will also be taking summer courses with the Center for Transformative Teaching and Learning (CTTL), and reading Neuroteach, an introduction to our work and commitment to mind, brain and education science through our partnership with the CTTL. We are excited to welcome them to Kent School, and I am confident they will bring a lot of creative energy and enthusiasm to our program.”

In addition to hiring two new teachers, Shawna Buckley will move from teaching Lower School Spanish to teaching Spanish to students in Grades Four through Eight. Shawna takes the place of former Spanish teacher, Betsey Hottel who announced her retirement earlier this year.

