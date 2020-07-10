Join CBMM Monthly for Coffee & Wood Chips

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels, Md., is inviting the public for a monthly tour of its working Shipyard in a new virtual program titled Coffee & Wood Chips.

Scheduled for 10–11am on Mondays July 13, Aug. 17, and Sept. 14, Coffee & Wood Chips participants are invited to join CBMM’s Shipyard Programs Manager Jennifer Kuhn via Zoom for a live look at work being done by CBMM’s shipwrights and apprentices. Topics may cover CBMM’s annual haul out program, what railway season entails for each member of CBMM’s floating fleet of historic vessels, and updates on progress being made in the construction of Maryland Dove and the restoration of log canoe Glide.

The cost to attend Coffee & Wood Chips is $5 for the general public, and free for CBMM members. For a list of dates and to register, visit cbmm.org/shipyardprograms.

CBMM members play a critical role in supporting CBMM’s rich legacy of educational programs, fascinating and ever-changing exhibitions, and maintenance of the largest collection of Chesapeake watercraft in the world, including access to exclusive discounts, perks, and programming. To learn more about becoming a CBMM member, visit cbmm.org/membership.