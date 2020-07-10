And Yet Plein Air Easton Perseveres: A Spy Chat with the Avalon

Like many arts organizations, the Avalon Foundation found themselves with a daunting decision to make after COVID related social distancing became mandatory. In Avalon’s case, it was what to do about Plein Art Easton, their flagship event for the past eighteen years.

The first option of merely cancel Plein Art was discarded quickly. Nobody, be they Avalon staff and board members, artists, or artist patrons, wanted this major art event, which already had social distancing baked into its programming, to disappear.

The better option was answering the question of how to make Plein Art work during a coronavirus crisis. And with that goal in mind, the Avalon’s Al Bond and Jessica Bellis started working with their long term partners and stakeholders to come up with a plan of action.

In their Spy interview, Al and Jess talk about how their team quickly pivoted to make Plein Art Easton 2020 exciting and safe at the same time.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. To learn more all of what Plein Art Easton offers please go here.