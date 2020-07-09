Easton Halts Plan to Close Block of Washington Street

The Easton town council has nixed the Washington Street Promenade, the planned closure of Washington between Dover and Federal streets in front of the courthouse.

The decision came during a special Wednesday afternoon meeting, a day before the planned July 9 launch.

The idea had been to close the block of Washington Street to create a pedestrian mall and to allow for concerts and other events.

In a June 16 Facebook Post, Discover Easton wrote: “A space for people. The Washington Street Promenade will be Easton’s first real test of a car-free zone, featuring outdoor dining, performances, open-air markets, and more. Look for more details coming soon.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Discover Easton posted: “Unfortunately, the Washington Street Promenade was canceled today by the Easton Town Council. Washington Street will be reopened tomorrow (Thursday) morning without the project ever being able to start.”

To listen to the Wednesday afternoon meeting, go to www.eastonmd.gov. For the MP3 recording, go to www.eastonmd.gov/TempMedia/WashingtonStreetPromenadeWorkshop070820.mp3.