The Chestertown Spy Survey #16 Results

This week we explored pessimism and optimism. Asking first where readers place themselves on a scale between 1 and 9, with 9 being extremely optimistic. The neutral score is a 5 and the average for all readers of The Chestertown Spy was 5.1. So, slightly optimistic. Interestingly, the number of readers indicating they were most optimistic vs. those most pessimistic was about the same.

Then we asked what factors caused you to be optimistic and pessimistic. The word clouds tell the story…seems views are shaped by the upcoming election and COVID-19.

Factors causing OPTIMISM…

Factors causing PESSIMISM…