Spy COVID-19 Daily Update July 8

Key points for today

• Kent County cases remain at 204, according to the county health department.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. has topped 3 million, according to the Johns Hopkins coronavirus research center website.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 70,861, an increase of 465 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 3,149 deaths, 9 were in the last 24 hours; another 126 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.

The Spy obtains information for this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** For Kent County deaths, The Spy reports its own tally based on the number of state-reported deaths within Kent County facilities and the number of non-facility deaths. For Queen Anne’s County deaths, The Spy reports the total deaths listed on the county’s website. There are discrepancies among state and county statistics concerning total deaths and facility deaths.

Key metrics

• The number of COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Maryland dropped below 400 for the first time since March 31.

• There currently are 398 people hospitalized — 262 in acute care and 136 in intensive care.

• The total number of currently hospitalized patients decreased by 6 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the 11,932 test results received on July 7, 5.23% were positive for COVID-19; the 7-day average positivity rate was 4.61%.

For additional COVID-19 graphics and links to resources, click here.

Additional information

• A total of 746,274 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Maryland. The state reports 532,247 total negative test results, including 8,265 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 70,861 cases, 11,184 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment; 5,085 have been released from isolation.

The graph below shows the total cases, total ever hospitalized, and total deaths statewide.