Chestertown Profiles: Ward 3 Councilman Rev. Ellsworth Tolliver

The Spy recently caught up with Ward 3 Councilman Rev. Ellsworth Tolliver, to talk with him about changes and challenges in his district and Chestertown as a whole.

Tollever, a retired educator and pastor at the Boardley Chapel AME Church in Pondtown (near Crumpton) is in his third year on the town council and has championed the ward in its effort to expand businesses and housing.

A bright spot has been a zoning change what will allow 4-story residential construction in the Talbot Blvd. area of the ward, and Tolliver hopes the future will bring more innovative ideas to draw families to the community.

Here, Tolliver talks about his life growing up in Kent County, the importance of Black Lives Matter, and his gratitude for working for Chestertown’s future.