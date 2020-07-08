The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

You are here: Home / Homepage Slider / Chestertown Profiles: Ward 3 Councilman Rev. Ellsworth Tolliver

Chestertown Profiles: Ward 3 Councilman Rev. Ellsworth Tolliver

by 1 Comment

Share

The Spy recently caught up with Ward 3 Councilman Rev. Ellsworth Tolliver, to talk with him about changes and challenges in his district and Chestertown as a whole.

Tollever, a retired educator and pastor at the Boardley Chapel AME Church in Pondtown (near Crumpton) is in his third year on the town council and has championed the ward in its effort to expand businesses and housing.

A bright spot has been a zoning change what will allow 4-story residential construction in the Talbot Blvd. area of the ward, and Tolliver hopes the future will bring more innovative ideas to draw families to the community.

Here, Tolliver talks about his life growing up in Kent County, the importance of Black Lives Matter, and his gratitude for working for Chestertown’s future.

|

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Letters to Editor

  1. Great interview! Thank you Rev. Tolliver. Love hearing about Chestertown’s hotbeds of development!!

    Reply

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.
×

Make a DonationMaybe later

×
Sign up for the 3pm Spy news blast to keep updated on the health of the Mid-Shore