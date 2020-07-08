At the Academy with Photographer Antonio McAfee

When photographer Antonio McAfee last came to the Eastern Shore in April of 2018 it was a relatively short but rewarding one. Rewarding in the sense that he was awarded with the Academy Art Museum’s first National Photo Prize.

Two years later, Antonio is coming back and in two big ways. The first being a solo exhibition of his unique three dimensional photography starting this August in the newly renovated Academy gallery space. The other is that Antonio becoming the AAM’s third Artist in Residence where he is dedicating a series of portraits of women of the 1881 Atlanta Washerwomen Strike.

The Spy was interested to hearing more, via Zoom, about these two important events for photography as well as his process of using images to reconnect his viewers with the past and our collective future.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. For more information about the Academy Art Museum please go here.