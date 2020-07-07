Spy COVID-19 Daily Update July 7

Key points for today

• Kent County cases increased by 1 to 204, according to the county health department.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 70,396, an increase of 492 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 3,140 deaths, 19 were in the last 24 hours; another 126 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.

The Spy obtains information for this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** For Kent County deaths, The Spy reports its own tally based on the number of state-reported deaths within Kent County facilities and the number of non-facility deaths. For Queen Anne’s County deaths, The Spy reports the total deaths listed on the county’s website. There are discrepancies among state and county statistics concerning total deaths and facility deaths.

Key metrics

• There currently are 404 people hospitalized — 259 in acute care and 145 in intensive care.

• The total number of currently hospitalized patients increased by 1 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the 9,879 test results received on July 5, 4.84% were positive for COVID-19; the 7-day average positivity rate was 4.53%.

For additional COVID-19 graphics and links to resources, click here.

Additional information

• A total of 734,342 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Maryland. The state reports 523,982 total negative test results, including 6,525 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 70,396 cases, 11,111 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment; 5,036 have been released from isolation.

The graph below shows the total cases, total ever hospitalized, and total deaths statewide.