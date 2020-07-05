Take the Chestertown Spy Survey #16 – Pessimism vs. Optimism

Let’s think about the year ahead. Before we reach 2021 we will have the summer season along with the elections in the fall. And, we wrap up with the holidays at the end of this year which is just 6 months away. So, how are you feeling about 2021…tell us in this week’s Spy Survey.
Take the Chestertown Spy here:
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.