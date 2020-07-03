Clark Comprehensive Breast Center Welcomes New Surgeon

UM Shore Medical Group – Oncology recently welcomed Karen Barbosa, DO to its provider team at the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center.

Dr. Barbosa joins Breast Center providers Roberta Lilly, MD, and Brittany Krautheim, CRNP, after five years as in private practice with Alaska Breast Care Specialists, PC, in Anchorage, Alaska. As Alaska’s first Fellowship-trained breast surgeon, Dr. Barbosa had served with the Alaska Institute of Surgical and Medical Specialties, and previously with NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola, New York and Top Tier Breast Specialists, PC and St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center, both in Smithtown, New York. She completed a breast oncology fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, and was chief surgical resident at Peninsula Hospital Center in Far Rockaway, New York.

Dr. Barbosa also has taught oncoplastic reconstruction surgery, which is the fusion of cancer surgery with attention to optimizing cosmetic outcomes, for the TME Foundation, the American College of Surgeons and American Society of Breast Surgeons.

Board-certified in General Surgery, Dr. Barbosa holds multiple specialized certifications and has published widely in the field of breast oncology. She earned her undergraduate degree from Fordham University and her medical degree from Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine.