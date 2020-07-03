Chesapeake Film Festival Comes to You Virtually This Year! October 1-4, 2020

The Chesapeake Film Festival’s commitment to bringing outstanding independent films to the people of the Chesapeake Bay area remains a priority despite the challenges of 2020. Because of the pandemic, CFF has had to figure out an alternate means of delivering those films to you. Our answer is a virtual festival, which extends our potential audience beyond the physical boundaries of the Eastern Shore.

We’re here this year to reach our community during these times of isolation. Inclusivity is our hallmark by uniting our audience in a celebration of cinematic achievement. During times of chaos and uncertainty unity is strength… when there is teamwork and collaboration, wonderful things can be achieved. Mark your calendars for October 1- October 4 for the 13th Chesapeake Film Festival coming to you at your home.

The mission of the Chesapeake Film Festival is to entertain, inspire and educate by bringing the finest in narrative, documentary, short film, environmental film and animation to the greater community. The films we showcase illuminate both the diversity and universality of humankind and the environment. We believe films can affect positive change, and through this medium, individuals and communities can gain a greater understanding of themselves and the world.

Stay tuned for the upcoming announcement of our offerings for the 2020 festival!