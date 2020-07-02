The Library Guy: Poet Meredith Davies Hadaway Talks to Bill Peak

The Library Guy’s guest today is Meredith Davies Hadaway, a poet who writes about her life and experiences living on the banks of the Chester River.

Hadaway is the author of three collections of poetry: At The Narrows, The River Is a Reason, and Fishing Secrets of the Dead. She has received fellowships from the Virginia Center for Creative Arts, an Individual Artist Award from the Maryland State Arts Council, and multiple Pushcart nominations. Her collection, At The Narrows, won the 2015 Delmarva Book Prize for Creative Writing. In addition to publishing poetry and reviews in numerous literary journals, she served for ten years as poetry editor for The Summerset Review. Hadaway holds an MFA in Poetry from Vermont College of Fine Arts. She is a former Rose O’Neill Writer-in-residence at Washington College, where she taught English and creative writing.

This video is approximately fifteen minutes in length

