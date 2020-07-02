Spy COVID-19 Daily Update July 2

Key points for today

• Kent County cases increased by 1 to 201.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 68,423, an increase of 505 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 3,086 deaths, 9 were in the last 24 hours; another 126 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.

The Spy obtains information for this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** For Kent County deaths, The Spy reports its own tally based on the number of state-reported deaths within Kent County facilities and the number of non-facility deaths. For Queen Anne’s County deaths, The Spy reports the total deaths listed on the county’s website. There are discrepancies among state and county statistics concerning total deaths and facility deaths.

Key metrics

• There currently are 441 people hospitalized — 292 in acute care and 149 in intensive care.

• The total number of currently hospitalized patients decreased by 20 in the last 24 hours.

For additional COVID-19 graphics and links to resources, click here.

Additional information

• Of the 13,657 test results received on June 30, 4.6% tested positive for COVID-19; the 7-day average positivity rate was 4.76%.

• A total of 675,929 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Maryland. The state reports 484,752 total negative test results, including 10,066 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 68,423 cases, 10,939 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment; 5,013 have been released from isolation.

The graph below shows the total cases, total ever hospitalized, and total deaths statewide.