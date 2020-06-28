Take the Chestertown Spy Survey #15 – Another Thermometer

We thought we’d check our readers “temperatures” once again. Several weeks ago, the Spy ran a thermometer survey. We’re repeating it and will report on Wednesday whether much has changed.
Take the SURVEY NOW – CLICK HERE
An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland
We thought we’d check our readers “temperatures” once again. Several weeks ago, the Spy ran a thermometer survey. We’re repeating it and will report on Wednesday whether much has changed.
Take the SURVEY NOW – CLICK HERE
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.