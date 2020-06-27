Londonderry on the Tred Avon to Continue Private Tours

Following the success of the June 23rd private tour event, Londonderry on the Tred Avon has decided to offer additional private tours of the campus, its amenities and available cottages and apartments.

The next private tour event is scheduled for Tuesday, June 30th from 2:00 – 4:00pm. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy refreshments and meet with members of Londonderry’s leadership team and also tour available cottages, amenities and the waterfront campus.

“We were thrilled with the fantastic response to our first event and have added an additional date to accommodate those who we missed,” said Rachel Smith, Sales and Marketing Director. “We look forward to safely welcoming potential residents and their families to our community.”

Event attendees should meet at Londonderry’s Clubhouse to enjoy refreshments before private tours begin.

For those interested in making the move to Londonderry and not able to join the event, the Sales and Marketing Office is open and conducting in-person and virtual tours of available, move-in ready properties. To schedule a virtual tour and to learn more about Londonderry, please call 410-820-8732.

About Londonderry on the Tred Avon

Londonderry on the Tred Avon is a vibrant, independent living cooperative community for adults ages 62+ that promotes wellness of mind and body. Londonderry offers a variety of housing options from convenient apartments to spacious cottages among 29 acres, including 1500 feet of waterfront shoreline. For more information,visit www.londonderrytredavon.com.