The Trippe Gallery Launches Art Curation Service

Home. It’s where your heart is. It is the place that is truly you. Art is the jewelry in your home-the accessory that accents and complements your space.

Art can create the essential peaceful and happy feeling to your home or office. Decorating with original art adds a sense of excitement as well as comfort. Ask yourself what you want the art you collect to make you feel, and it will be different in each living space—does it make instill peace, do the colors excite and complement, does the composition challenge to think and question?

Collecting original art for your home just became a lot easier and more fun with “Art Curation for Your Home” with The Trippe Gallery.

We have learned, grown and changed the way we live through the challenging past few months of 2020. We have spent much more time at home and become reacquainted with how we live in our home and what we would like to change and what we love. Decisions on wall color and furniture replacement or rearrangement have been considered. With that comes an assessment of existing artwork and how you may want to add a piece or redo an entire room! Collecting original art can breathe new life into your home.

What we do-we can visit your home in person or you send us a virtual tour. We arrange a private visit to the gallery to see the artwork of over 40 award winning artists in all mediums. Selections and additional choices will be brought to your house and placed in different locations to determine the best fit. You decide what you love and we professionally hang it for you. Artwork is available by commission to fit a particular place or need. We will also rehang existing artwork. This is comparable to shopping online and having the comfort and ease of trying things on at home!

Consider the same service for your office or work space. This is an important space to not overlook as you spend a bulk of your time there and you want your work environment to be decorated with artwork that brings you joy and positive energy.

“Art is a living river that runs through our time and will run on as long as art is created and appreciated. To purchase a painting is to take a dipper full of the river home to constantly be refreshed with the energy of life.

~Stewart Turcotte