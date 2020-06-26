Spy COVID-19 Daily Update June 26

Key points for today

• Kent County cases increased by 1 to 195.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 66,115, an increase of 338 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 3,015 deaths, 14 were in the last 24 hours; another 127 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.

The Spy updates this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** For Kent County deaths, The Spy reports its own tally based on the number of state-reported deaths within Kent County facilities and the number of non-facility deaths. For Queen Anne’s County deaths, The Spy reports the total deaths listed on the county’s website. There are discrepancies among state and county statistics concerning total deaths and facility deaths.

Key metrics

• The number of people currently hospitalized dropped below 500 for first time since April 3. Patients in acute care dropped below 300 and patients in intensive care dropped below 200.

• There currently are 487 people hospitalized — 297 in acute care and 190 in intensive care. The total number of hospitalized patients decreased by 24 in the last 24 hours.

• The number of new cases and additional deaths per day also continues to decline.

Additional information

• Of the 9,914 patients tested on June 25, 4.85% tested positive for COVID-19; the 7-day average positivity rate was 4.92%.

• A total of 613,513 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Maryland. The state reports 440,282 total negative test results, including 7,100 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 66,115 cases, 10,725 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment; 4,9034 have been released from isolation.

The graph below shows the total cases, total ever hospitalized, and total deaths statewide.