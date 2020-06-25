The Orthopedic Center Expansion in Progress as Construction Proceeds

Expansion of The Orthopedic Center – a partner of UM Shore Regional Health – is now in progress as construction of a 15,000-square foot, two-story addition to its location at 510 Idlewild Avenue in Easton is on track for completion in March 2021. The addition was designed by Fisher Architecture, LLC and is being built by Willow Construction.

The new addition’s first floor will double the size of the facility for therapy services. UM Shore Rehabilitation at Easton, currently located in the Diagnostic and Imaging Center on Martin Court in Easton, will relocate its outpatient physical therapy, speech therapy and occupational therapy services to the new addition at The Orthopedic Center.

The second floor will be dedicated to orthopedic provider services, offering 14 exam rooms and an x-ray room. Providers with the Center include: physicians Thomas Stauch, MD, president, Nicholas Anastasio, MD, Glenn R. Hardy, MD, Jason J. Jancosko, MD, MPT, Richard J. Mason, Kevin McCoy, MD, William L. Montague, MD, James W. Palumbo, MD and Myron Szczukowski, Jr., MD; nurse practitioner Glenda McCarter; and physician assistants Jason A. Burton, Caryn F. Caulka, Benjamin A. Flowers, Karen J. Luethy and Richard A. Turney.

“The expansion will improve patient access to care and improve operational efficiency, particularly with regard to physical therapy services,” said Dr. Szczukowski. “The additional space will allow us to grow our therapy staff and increase our operation from 42 hours per week to as many as 57 hours per week.”

The Orthopedic Center offers a multi-specialty approach to patients needing care for conditions related to the neck, spine, hands, feet and joints, including hips, knees and shoulders. This includes specialized physical therapy and sports medicine services in conjunction with medical surgical specialists in bone and joint surgery, and physical rehabilitation medicine. The specialized professional therapy team works in close collaboration with the physicians to assure the most personalized and appropriate therapy plan of care to help patients avoid re-injury or setbacks.

As construction on the new addition proceeds, The Orthopedic Center providers continue to see patients at the Center and at UM Shore Medical Pavilion at Queenstown. Surgical procedures are offered at the Surgery Center of Easton and UM Shore Medical Center at Easton.

Learn more by visiting theorthopediccenter.net. To schedule an appointment, call 410-820-8226.