ShoreRivers Receives Maryland Green Center Certification

ShoreRivers has achieved Maryland Green Center Certification through the Maryland Association for Environmental and Outdoor Education (MAEOE). Maryland Green Center Certification represents a commitment to the Maryland Green Schools Program and to supporting schools with environmental literacy implementation.Green Centers assist educational institutions in fulfilling the requirements to become Green Schools.

The MAEOE Green Center certification allows ShoreRivers to connect with students in new and powerful ways, broadening the organization’s reach and program offerings throughout the Eastern Shore. When schools become certified, they showcase their commitment to environmental stewardship and set a standard of excellence for green behaviors in their students. It is an honor for ShoreRivers to become a Green Center as it aligns with its goal of supporting clean waterways with a dedication to the community at large.

Public schools reflect our diverse communities, and ShoreRivers believes that everyone should have equal access to enjoy and learn from their environment. “The truly rewarding aspect of the MAEOE Green School and Center programs is knowing that you are not just checking symbolic, feel-good boxes, says ShoreRivers Director of Education & Outreach Suzanne Sullivan. “Green Schools and Green Centers are making institutional, behavioral, and attitude changes that have measurable, positive impacts on the environment. Creating healthy, sustainable schools is important work and ShoreRivers is thrilled to be a resource for our region’s Green School efforts.”

Throughout 2019 and 2020,Maryland Green Schools achieved remarkable environmental accomplishments. They have saved 648,415 gallons of water; reduced energy use by 2,157,757 kwh; recycled 1,729,076 lbs. of material; created 25,961 square feet of natural habitat; planted 3,203 native plants;and cleaned 86,197 square feet of streambanks to protect water quality.

MAEOE Executive Director Laura Johnson Collard is enthusiastic and optimistic for the future. “We want every school in Maryland to be a Green School. MAEOE and partners are helping to create lifelong stewards of the environment by working with school districts and independent/private schools to grow the number of Green Schools in our state.”

ShoreRivers protects and restores Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, and education.

shorerivers.org