MSCF Announces New Board Members

The Mid-Shore Community Foundation welcomes Heather Bacher, Kevin Cashen, George Fox and Andrew Meehan as new members to its Board of Directors.

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome these new members,” said Buck Duncan, Foundation President. “We also thank the four members that are completing their terms – Stuart Bounds, Bill Brooks, Heather Guerieri and Kirk Helfenbein. We are very fortunate to have such talented and supportive volunteers.”

Ms. Bacher is a Market Manager for Shore United Bank’s Queen Anne’s and Kent County Branches. She is a graduate of Salisbury University and has twenty years of retail and commercial banking experience. Heather is President of Chesapeake Women’s Network, Board Member of Economic Development for Queen Anne’s County, Member of Rotary of Kent Island and a Committee Member for the Bosom Buddies Ball. Heather resides in Stevensville with her son Ryan.

Mr. Cashen is the President and Chief Executive Officer at Queenstown Bank of Maryland and has over 30 years of banking experience. He holds a Master of Science in Real Estate from John Hopkins University, Master of Business Administration from the University of Baltimore and a Bachelor of Science in Business and Finance from Mount St. Mary’s University. Kevin resides in Queenstown with his wife Margaret.

Mr. Fox is the Principal/Owner of George J. Fox Consulting. He earned his B.S. in civil engineering from Villanova University and his M.B.A in management from Wayne State University. George lends his time and expertise to numerous organizations, including Habitat for Humanity Choptank, St. Mary’s Refuge of Sinners, Dorchester Arts Center, Dorchester General Community Hospital Association and the Rotary Club of Cambridge. George resides in Cambridge with his wife Julie.

Mr. Meehan is a trial lawyer with MacLeod Law Group in Chestertown and has practiced law for more than 30 years in Maryland, Northern Virginia and the District of Columbia. He is a graduate of the University of Virginia and a graduate of Washington & Lee University School of Law. Andy is the primary champion of the Chestertown Rotary Club’s Flags for Heroes program, is on the leadership team of the Kent Goes Purple initiative and was a recent recipient of the Town Watch Society Award. Andy resides in Kent County with his family.

Officers and Directors for Fiscal Year 2021 are Moorhead Vermilye (Chairman), Alice Ryan (Vice Chair), David Nagel (Treasurer), Brett Summers (Secretary), Ed Allen, Jean Anthony, Joe Anthony, Heather Bacher, Kevin Cashen, Susan Chaffinch, Bill Christopher, David DeLuca, Kathy Deoudes, George Fox, Clem Hathaway, Joe Holt, Ken Kozel, Charles Lerner, John Lewis, Becky Loukides, Sandy McAllister, Andrew Meehan, Fil Morrison, Peggy Rennels, Jenny Rhodes, Rick Scobey, Tracy Tyler and Arraminta Ware.

Established in 1992, the Mid-Shore Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity dedicated to enhancing the quality of life throughout the Mid-Shore Region of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot Counties. Since its founding, the Foundation has received over $86.9 million in contributions and has awarded more than $39.8 million in grants and scholarships. For additional information about the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, visit: https://www.mscf.org.