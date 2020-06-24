The Radcliffe Creek School’s Change of Board of Trustees

The Radcliffe Creek School, Inc. Board of Trustees held their annual meeting on June 16, 2020. Susan Newton-Rhodes announced that she would be stepping down as Board President at the end of the RCS fiscal year 2020 to focus her energies more on the fundraising efforts for the school. She will be continuing to fully support Radcliffe with her husband, Frank, as they take an active role in assisting the Board and Meg Bamford, Head of School, to secure the financial position and future of the school. Susan has been an active Trustee and Officer over her 15+ year tenure at Radcliffe. All four (4) of her children attended Radcliffe Creek School. The Board is grateful for all of her hard work, dedication and expertise that has enabled our school to achieve its mission.

The Officers for the 2020-2021 school year were elected-

Robert “Rob” Ditmars, President

Brennan Starkey, Vice-President

Lynn Fleetwood, Secretary

Alan Austen, Treasurer

Rob Ditmars joined the Radcliffe Creek School Board of Trustees in January, 2019. He and his wife, Allison, moved to Kent County in the summer of 1993 and have called Still Pond their home since 1998. Rob owns and operates Still Pond Nursery Sales, Inc. whose principal location is in Millington, with satellite locations in Harrington and Georgetown, Delaware. His connection to Radcliffe comes by way of his children, who attended both Little Creek and Radcliffe Creek School’s K-8 program.

“I look forward t o heading up a great team of people. Each of us possess unique talents in areas of business and education and we are united in our goal to ensure this school continues to fulfill its mission. As with many not for profit institutions, the pandemic has brought about unfamiliar obstacles and additional challenges, both financially and operationally. In this new age of Coronavirus, the Board is dedicated to meeting these challenges head on by drawing a new blueprint for long term success.

The timing for re turning to the physical classroom is uncertain but Radcliffe’s mission and philosophy of empowering children who learn differently has not changed. Restrictions and protocols may make things look different, but the goal to providing an engaging curriculum tailored to each student remains paramount.

I commend the staff and leadership of Radcliffe Creek School, Radcliffe Reach and Little Creek for making the difficult switch to online learning in March and for enduring all the demands the learning platform brings. The tireless work to connect to every student and their family exemplifies “The Radcliffe Way”.

Radcliffe Creek School is essential to our community and the children it serves. As a board we will strive to ensure this wonderful institution remains the choice of families for the 2020 2021 school year and beyond. I especially look forward to the day when we can welcome everyone back through the doors of this extraordinary school.”