RiverArts Celebrates All Things Hamilton

RiverArts looks forward to celebrating the movie version of the hit Broadway musical Hamilton. On Friday, July 3, the movie will be available for streaming on DisneyPlus. At $6.99 for one month of DisneyPlus, it’s well worth it to sign up to see this musical sensation! Watch the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/
watch?v=DSCKfXpAGHc
To mark this momentous occasion, RiverArts is hosting a number of special virtual events.
The Zoom Where it Happens
On Tuesday, June 30, at 5 pm, RiverArts Executive Director Maria Wood will be the special guest at the weekly RiverArts Salon to discuss the musical Hamilton in advance of its release. Maria wrote her honors thesis on the significance of Hamilton as work of art and a social, cultural, and political milestone. She has presented and taught on the subject for groups including Washington College’s Academy of Lifelong Learning. To sign up to listen and participate in this Zoom event, please email DailyDose@
chestertownriverarts.org no later than noon on Tuesday.
Raise a Glass to Freedom
RiverArts is offering its first of a series of themed fundraising packages to commemorate Hamilton, Independence Day, and Chestertown’s First Friday. The “Raise a Glass to Freedom” packs will include a kit to make your own star-shaped lantern, a special paper craft, souvenir lyrics, 2 RiverArts stemless wineglasses, and a bottle of sparkling cider.
A limited number of packages will be offered for $40, with all proceeds going to support RiverArts’ programs & operations during these uncertain times. We will also donate some packages within our community. To purchase a kit, visit https://
chestertownriverarts.org/ programs/themedartkits/
no later than Wednesday, July 1, at 12 noon. Kits will be available for curbside pickup on Thursday, July 2, between 3 & 5 pm at the RiverArts Gallery (in the breezeway near Dunkin Donuts). Pick-up appointments and delivery may also be available. Please email annfarley@
chestertownriverarts.org with questions.
Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story
The following week, on Wednesday, July 8, at 7 pm, gather via Zoom with RiverArts’ Maria Wood for a discussion about Hamilton impressions and themes, and the role of performance in civic discourse. Email DailyDose@
