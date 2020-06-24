Chestertown Spy Survey #14 Results on What’s Next

Well, we found out that what is most likely next for many is continued precautionary isolation – the highest scoring activity on the list of activities. No argument about the wisdom of that for sure!

The survey found most people were not in the so called middle. Activities were either “very likely” to be engaged in or “very unlikely.” Thus, the easiest way to share the results from Chestertown Spy readers is to look at the top 3 activities the readers who responded suggested they were likely to engage in and the three they were most unlikely to engage in:

Most Likely – Top of list…

Safely Isolate at Home

Swimming

Boating Activities

And, the Least Likely – bottom of list…

Playing Golf

Fly Somewhere

Playing Tennis

Readers did provide an interesting list of other activities. We share the most mentioned words from the comments section in the word cloud below:

The see the full survey results please go here.