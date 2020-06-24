Checking in with Jesse Colvin: 2018 Election, Losing Eric Lowery, and a Year of Service

For many people living at the Eastern Shore, the congressional race for the 1st district in Maryland in 2018 now seems like ancient history. Still, for those residing in Kent and Talbot County, it was also a time of special optimism and hope. That was because a unique candidate emerged to seriously challenge the incumbent, the extremely conservative Andy Harris.

That candidate was Jesse Colvin.

With a mature perspective gained by his four tours of duty in Afghanistan as an Army Ranger, a moderate political philosophy, and a youthful image of a new generation of leadership, Jesse not only captured the imagination of voters but was uniquely embraced by Kent and Talbot County residents as someone who could make a change in Washington.

All of these made the final returns on election night far more painful on the Mid-Shore as Andy Harris, in keeping with the gerrymandered 1st district track record of being solidly red, easily won reelection despite Kent and Talbot Counties voting decisively for Colvin.

While the Mid-Shore and Jesse have moved on, there remains a reservoir of affection for Colvin in the region. And that promoted the Spy to seek him out recently to talk about the 2018 election and how it propelled him to take on his new role as CEO of Service Year Alliance in Washington.

Working with Chairperson Gen. Stanley McChrystal (Ret.), Colvin is leading up a national effort to promote a year of paid, full-time service for young Americans as a critical part of citizenship.

In his Spy interview, Jesse reflects on his time on the Eastern Shore, his bonding with special friends like Eric and Harriette Lowery, and how he believes he is living up to the Mid-Shore’s faith in him with his work with Service Year Alliance.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length. For more information about the Service Year Alliance please go here.