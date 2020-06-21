Spy COVID-19 Daily Update June 21

Key points for today

• Kent County cases remain at 193. About 10 percent of county residents have been tested.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 64,306, an increase of 350 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 2,937 deaths, 14 were in the last 24 hours; another 129 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.

Editor’s Note: Due to issues with the facility numbers reported weekly by the state, we will not be reporting those numbers at this time. We will resume reporting those numbers as soon as possible.

The Spy updates this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** For Kent County deaths, The Spy reports its own tally based on the number of state-reported deaths within Kent County facilities and the number of non-facility deaths. For Queen Anne’s County deaths, The Spy reports the total deaths listed on the county’s website. There are discrepancies among state and county statistics concerning total deaths and facility deaths.

Key metrics

• There currently are 608 people hospitalized — 378 in acute care and 230 in intensive care. The total number of hospitalized patients decreased by 36 in the last 24 hours.

• The number of new cases and additional deaths per day also continues to decline.

For additional COVID-19 graphics and links to resources, click here.

Additional information

• Of the 9,424 patients tested on June 20, 5.23% tested positive for COVID-19; the 7-day average positivity rate was 5.03%.

• A total of 565,298 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Maryland. The state reports 404,725 total negative test results, including 6,401 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 64,306 cases, 10,544 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment; 4,773 have been released from isolation.

The graph below shows the total cases, total ever hospitalized, and total deaths statewide.