Kent Youth and Talisman Therapeutic Riding Join Forces to Help Shore Youth

Kent Youth of Chestertown, which funds initiatives to serve at risk youth, awarded a $9700.00 grant to Grasonville based Talisman Therapeutic Riding to work with at-risk youth from across the Eastern Shore.

Bets Durham, Board President of Kent Youth, said they were impressed by Talisman’s TTRiding for At Risk Youth program. “It just fit so well with our mission to help youth either at risk of adjudication or underserved,” noted Durham.

“We are delighted to receive the grant, especially from an organization so highly regarded for their work like Kent Youth”, said Talisman founder and CEO Anne Joyner. “We expect to match the grant from donations by our donors and double the number of youths served”, predicted Joyner.

Talisman provides equine assisted activities and learning to youth and adults with physical, cognitive, social, emotional and behavioral conditions. Joyner describes Talisman’s approach to at-risk youth as two- fold: youth who are being bullied and youth who are doing the bullying. “We teach risk and consequences and respect in the hope it leads to better life and career choices.” In fact, noted Joyner, “some of the program participants are pursuing equine studies and agricultural farm work”.