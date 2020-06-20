ShoreRivers’ Pumpout Boat Season Begins

The ShoreRivers pumpout boat is up and running for the 2020 season. ShoreRivers looks forward to another record-breaking year and hopes to break last year’s record of keeping 17,800 gallons of waste out of our rivers.

Boaters on the Miles and Wye Rivers are encouraged to take advantage of this free service (donations accepted) and do their part to keep our waterways clean and healthy. This program, funded by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and in partnership with the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, began in 2016 as a convenient way for boaters to properly dispose of waste. Since it began operations, the pumpout boat has prevented 53,300 gallons of waste from entering the Miles and Wye Rivers.

Pumpout boat Captain Jim Freeman states, “Both transient and local boaters rave about the convenience of using the pump out boat because they don’t have to deal with the hassle of a crowded marina in order to pump out their tanks. We can serve any boater on the Miles and Wye Rivers, and can carry up to 300 gallons of waste.”

This service is available Friday evenings and weekends during the summer. To arrange service, boaters can contact the pumpout boat by calling 410-829-4352 or on VHF channel 9. To contact Captain Jim with specific questions or to schedule a regular pump out,please email pobcaptjim@gmail.com. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines when interacting with the pumpout boat.

ShoreRivers protects and restores Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, and education. We work collaboratively with our community yet maintain an uncompromising and independent voice for clean rivers and the living resources they support.

shorerivers.org