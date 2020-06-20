Londonderry on the Tred Avon to Host Private Tours on Tuesday, June 23rd

Londonderry on the Tred Avon will host private tours and refreshments on Tuesday, June 23rd from 10:00am – Noon. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with members of Londonderry’s leadership team and also tour available cottages, amenities and the waterfront campus.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for potential residents and/or their family members to tour Londonderry and learn more about our wonderful community,” said Rachel Smith, Sales and Marketing Director. “The wellness of our residents and guests is our top priority, and we have structured this event to follow all health and safety guidelines.”

Event attendees should meet at Londonderry’s Clubhouse to enjoy refreshments before private tours begin.

“We are excited to safely welcome visitors back to our campus and provide this exclusive event to prospective homeowners,” said Smith. “COVID-19 has caused many older adults, especially those with out-of-town families, to reevaluate their current living situation and consider retirement living. We are thrilled to welcome them to Londonderry and share more about our amenities, services and commitment to a healthy, active and close-knit community.”

For those interested in making the move to Londonderry and not able to join the event, the Sales and Marketing Office is open and conducting in-person and virtual tours of available, move-in ready properties. To schedule a virtual tour and to learn more about Londonderry, please call 410-820-8732.

About Londonderry on the Tred Avon

Londonderry on the Tred Avon is a vibrant, independent living cooperative community for adults ages 62+ that promotes wellness of mind and body. Londonderry offers a variety of housing options from convenient apartments to spacious cottages among 29 acres, including 1500 feet of waterfront shoreline. For more information,visit www.londonderrytredavon.com.