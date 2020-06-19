Spy COVID-19 Daily Update June 19

Key points for today

• Kent County cases remain at 193.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 63,548, an increase of 319 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 2,901 deaths, 15 were in the last 24 hours; another 129 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.

Editor’s Note: Due to issues with the facility numbers reported weekly by the state, we will not be reporting those numbers at this time. We will resume reporting those numbers as soon as possible.

The Spy updates this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** For Kent County deaths, The Spy reports its own tally based on the number of state-reported deaths within Kent County facilities and the number of non-facility deaths. For Queen Anne’s County deaths, The Spy reports the total deaths listed on the county’s website. There are discrepancies among state and county statistics concerning total deaths and facility deaths.

Key metrics

• There currently are 648 people hospitalized — 387 in acute care and 261 in intensive care. The total number of hospitalized patients decreased by 12 in the last 24 hours.

• The number of new cases and additional deaths per day also continues to decline.

For additional COVID-19 graphics and links to resources, click here.

Additional information

• Of the 8,628 patients tested on June 18, 5.73% tested positive for COVID-19; the 7-day average positivity rate was 5.41%.

• A total of 544,072 Marylanders have been tested for COVID-19. The state reports 390,121 total negative test results, including 5,742 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 63,548 cases, 10,447 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment; 4,685 have been released from isolation.

The graph below shows the total cases, total ever hospitalized, and total deaths statewide.