Fallon Bauer, PA, Joins Neurology and Sleep Medicine

University of Maryland Shore Medical Group – Neurology and Sleep Medicine recently welcomed Fallon Bauer, physician assistant, to its practice based in UM Shore Medical Pavilion at Easton. Bauer has joined Walid Kamsheh, MD, medical director, Neurology and Sleep Medicine, and nurse practitioners Trish Lemay and Rahel Alemu in the evaluation, diagnosis, medical management and treatment of brain, spinal cord and nerve disorders, and sleep disorders. In addition to the Easton location, Neurology and Sleep disorders see patients at Shore Medical Pavilion at Cambridge.

Bauer comes to Shore Medical Group from Shore Bayy, LLC, the hospitalist team serving UM SRH hospitals since 2012. In that capacity, she worked with an integrated team of physicians and other advance practice practitioners providing care to patients in acute care, telemetry, medical-surgical and units.

Prior to becoming a physician assistant, Bauer was a member of the nursing team in UM Shore Medical Center at Easton’s Emergency Department for three years.

Bauer earned her undergraduate degree from McDaniel College in Westminster, Maryland, after which she earned her nursing degree from McQueen Gibbs Willis School of Nursing. In 2012, she completed her Certificate in Physician Assistant Studies from Anne Arundel Community College and her Master’s degree in Medical Studies from St. Francis University in Loretta, Pennsylvania. Certified by the National Commission of Certifying Physician Assistants since 2012, she also is certified in basic and advanced life support.

